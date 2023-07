The Wings defeat the Mystics, 89-72. Satou Sabally tallied 27 points and 15 rebounds with Arike Ogunbowale adding 17 points in the win, while Ariel Atkins scored 18 points with Brittany Sykes contributing 15 points and 5 rebounds in the loss. The Wings improve to 8-8 while the Mystics fall to 9-7.