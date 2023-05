Led by Arike Ogunbowales 27 points and 4 rebounds, the Wings defeated the Dream, 85-78. Satou Sabally (25 points, 7 rebounds) and Natasha Howard (20 points, 10 rebounds) added a combined 45 points for the Wings in the victory, while Rhyne Howard tallied 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Dream fall to 0-1.