Game Recap: Wings 84, Mercury 79

The Wings defeat the Mercury, 84-79, and move to 4-3 on the year. Satou Sabally led the Wings with another double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Kalani Brown added 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points as Maddy Siegrist had the best game of her career with 14 points and eight rebounds. Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 24 points as Diana Taurasi totaled 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Phoenix falls to 1-4 with the loss.