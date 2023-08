The Wings defeated the Mercury, 77-74. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 27 points and four 3pt. FG for the Wings, while Kalani Brown added 12 points and three rebounds in the victory. Moriah Jefferson tallied a season-high 20 points, along with four rebounds and five assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 19-16 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 9-25.