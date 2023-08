The Wings defeated the Storm, 76-65. Arike Ogunbowale recorded 27 points (5-12 3pt. FG), four assists and four steals for the Wings, while Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied 31 points (5-9 3pt. FG) and five rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort, her 8th 30+ point game of the season and 17th of her career. The Wings improve to 15-11 on the season, while the Storm fall to 6-20.