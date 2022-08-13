Game Recap: Wings 74, Mercury 86
The Mercury stave off playoff elimination and defeat the Wings at home, largely in part due to Diamond DeShields 24 points.
The win from the Mercury continues the postseason hopes with the Chicago Sky on Sunday for the season finale.
Former Giants' first baseman Will Clark revealed a hilarious base-stealing story involving A's legend Rickey Henderson.
On Friday, the PGA Tour outlined additional adjustments to account for suspended and resigned LIV players beyond the playoffs and top 125.
His first break since coming out of retirement.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane largely dominated with the exception of a submission by Bruna Ellen in Round 3.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
As the 49ers look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, a new team might be on the list of possible destinations after Friday's slate of preseason games.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
Recapping the Packers' 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
Watch: Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Neiman Gracie had never been knocked out – prior to Bellator 284 and his fight vs. Goiti Yamauchi.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
Practice, qualifying and race times for Saturday NASCAR schedule at Richmond Raceway
Cam Smith offered a slight hint about his upcoming plans following the first round of the playoff opener.
Jordan Love's three interceptions against the 49ers may have you giving up on the Packers QB. The tape shows that Love was not always at fault.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel pulled rookie quarterback Malik Willis mid-drive in the third quarter. Why? Because he wasn't throwing the ball.
By next spring, almost all LIV players (including Talor Gooch) will be on the wrong side of the cut line to make majors.
10 big takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in preseason opener