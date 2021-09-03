GAME RECAP: Wings 72, Dream 68
Allisha Gray scores 19 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead the Wings past the Dream, 72-68. Courtney Williams scores 25 points for Atlanta in the loss.
Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks) with an And One vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/02/2021
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 09/02/2021
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) with an Assist vs. Dallas Wings, 09/02/2021
There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Ohio State debuts a starting quarterback and holds off Minnesota. Tennessee debuts a coach and rolls Bowling Green. One conference leaves us confused.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
Because he's a strong rebounder the Timberwolves could use him some as a small-ball four now.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
Carmelo Anthony is amped to be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, which he discussed after his first workout in the team's colors.
Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past seven days, headlined by two sophomores this week.
Returning to the Lakers, Rajon Rondo could boost Davis more than Schroder did.
Osa Odighizuwa, a 22-year Cowboys rookie, was simply answering a football question and not trying to create bulletin-board material for the highly-competitive, 44-year-old in Tom Brady.
The Warriors are getting a great look at Darren Collison.
Former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, a bust as the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft and a man who has been convicted of several crimes, has been released from his latest stint in prison. Schlichter was paroled over the objection of Ohio prosecutors. “My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that [more]
For the first time in his 10-year NFL career, K.J. Wright will no longer be suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks. Wright, set to enter his 11th season in the NFL, reached a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Wright is incredibly fond of the Seattle area and has made his intentions [more]