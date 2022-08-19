Game Recap: Wings 68, Sun 93
The Sun obliterate the Wings at home in Game 1 of this 1st Round best of 3 series!
The Sun obliterate the Wings at home in Game 1 of this 1st Round best of 3 series!
When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with [more]
‘I’ve never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today,’ fellow broadcaster says
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
Why was Deshaun Watson's ultimate suspension just 11 games? There are at least two obvious reasons for that.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress. The Packers offense is regrouping after Rodgers’ favourite target, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The Packers have long been criticised for failing to draft receivers to complement Rodgers, arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation.
Emma Raducanu’s resurgent run at the Western and Southern Open came to an end after the Briton was overpowered by home favourite Jessica Pegula in straight sets.
Mark Cuban shared his reason as to why he believes the Warriors defeated the Mavericks in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
LeBron James may be the best player in basketball history, but signing him to an extension pushes the Lakers further away from another championship.
Not all Major League Baseball teams are big spenders like the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees. Here are the 10 teams with the leagues lowest payrolls.
As Len Dawson lay in hospice, in interviews with The Star his peers atop Kansas City sports history paid homage to “the first real big superstar athlete in Kansas City, wasn’t he?”
Will Zalatoris condemned his former mentor's profanity-laced tweets directed at Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon.
It would have been bad for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have been suspended for the full season. It arguably wouldn’t have been quite so bad for the Browns. If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career. He [more]
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
The Houston Astros blew out the Chicago White Sox in the series finale.
The Wall Street Journal reviewed a contract that detailed apparel requirements and intrusive restraints.
Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting ourselves to play early in the year,” Pujols said. Wainwright called Pujols “incredible.”
The man has a point.
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.