Game Recap: Wings 110, Fever 100

The Wings clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs as they defeat the Fever, 110-100. Satou Sabally recorded a career-high 40 points (7-10 3pt FG.), along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists for the Wings, while Arike Ogunbowale added 25 points (5-10 3pt. FG) in the victory. Aliyah Boston (27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists) and Kelsey Mitchell (25 points, 5 assists) combined for 52 points for the Fever in the losing effort. The Wings improve to 20-16 on the season, while the Fever fall to 11-25.