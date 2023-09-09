Game Recap: Wings 107, Storm 91

The Wings defeat the Storm, 107-91. Natasha Howard (24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) and Satou Sabally (21 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds) led the Wings as Arike Ogunbowale added 19 points and 10 assists. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 33 points and 4 assists as Ezi Magbegor added 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in the loss. The Wings improve to 21-18 while the Storm fall to 11-28. Dallas has clinched a top four seed with the win tonight AND the Minnesota loss.