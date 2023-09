Dallas defeats Atlanta 101-74 and wins the series, 2-0. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points and 7 assists as Satou Sabally (13 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds) and Teaira McCowan (12 points, 16 rebounds) combined for 28 points. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 21 points as Allisha Gray added 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.