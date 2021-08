Associated Press

Brandon Crawford has never imagined playing anywhere else than for his boyhood favorite team the Giants. The All-Star shortstop is being rewarded for one of his best seasons yet, agreeing to a new two-year contract that takes him through the 2023 season and the probable conclusion of his career with San Francisco. “This is the only organization we've ever known and they've always taken such good care of me and my family,” Crawford said in the dugout before having a night off from starting in the second game of a four-game weekend set with the Rockies.