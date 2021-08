The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP and then two more titles. Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000. For coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala's familiarity with the system is invaluable as the Warriors strive to make another deep postseason run once their roster is healthy again.