Game Recap: Warriors 147, Mavericks 116

The Warriors outscored the Mavericks, 73-40, in the 2nd half as they earned a 147-116 victory in Dallas. Kelly Oubre Jr. (career-high 40 points) and Stephen Curry (28 points, six assists) combined for 68 points for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added 11 points, six rebounds and a season-high 15 assists in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 12-10 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 9-14.