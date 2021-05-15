Game Recap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 122

The Warriors defeated the Pelicans, 125-122. Jordan Poole recorded a career-high 38 points, along with four rebounds and six assists for the Warriors, while Mychal Mulder added a career-high 28 points (seven 3PM) in the victory. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 38-33 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 31-40.