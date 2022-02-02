Game Recap: Warriors 124, Spurs 120

The Warriors have now won seven consecutive games as they defeated the Spurs, 124-120. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Moses Moody added a career-high 20 points (6-10 3pt FG) in the victory. Dejounte Murray tallied 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 39-13 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 19-33.

