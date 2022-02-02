Game Recap: Warriors 124, Spurs 120

NBA.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Bucks as they defeated the Wizards, 112-98. This is Antetokounmpos 4th triple-double of the season and 29th of his career. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and five rebounds for the Bucks in the victory, while Kyle Kuzma tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 32-21 on the season, while the Wizards fall to 23-27.