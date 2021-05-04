Game Recap: Warriors 123, Pelicans 108
Stephen Curry (41 points, eight 3PM) and Draymond Green (10 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists) led the way for the Warriors as they defeated the Pelicans, 123-108. Draymond Green recorded his fifth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career. Zion Williamson tallied 32 points (12-24 FG) and eight rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 33-32 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 29-36.