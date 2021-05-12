Game Recap: Warriors 122, Suns 116

After trailing by as many as 16 points, the Warriors defeated the Suns, 122-116. Andrew Wiggins led all scorers with 38 points (17-24 FG) and seven rebounds for the Warriors, while Stephen Curry added 21 points and six assists in the victory, snapping his streak of seven consecutive games with 30+ points. Devin Booker (34 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Chris Paul (24 points, 10 assists) combined for 58 points for the Suns in the losing effort. Additionally for the Warriors, Draymond Green tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory, his sixth triple-double of the season and the 30th of his career. The Warriors improve to 37-33 on the season, while the Suns fall to 48-21.