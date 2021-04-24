Game Recap: Warriors 118, Nuggets 97

The Warriors defeated the Nuggets, 118-97. Stephen Curry recorded 32 points (25 in the 2nd half), eight rebounds and three assists for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added two points, 12 rebounds and a career-high tying 19 assists in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 30-30 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 38-21.