Game Recap: Warriors 114, Hornets 92
After closing the game on a 16-0 run, the Warriors defeated the Hornets, 114-92. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points and four steals, including a career-high 7 3PM, while Stephen Curry added 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Miles Bridges recorded 32 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball tallied 14 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 5-4.