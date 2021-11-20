Game Recap: Warriors 105, Pistons 102
The Warriors defeated the Pistons, 105-102. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 32 points and seven rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 27 points and five rebounds in the victory. Cade Cunningham tallied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 14-2 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 4-11.