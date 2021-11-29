Game Recap: Warriors 105, Clippers 90

Associated Press

Curtis Samuel did not know much about groin injuries until this year, when the shifty receiver figured out it’s just about the worst thing that could throw him off his game. Samuel is expected to return for Washington on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after his lingering groin injury caused him to miss the vast majority of the season. “I’m not going to put myself out there unless I could play close to, if not better, than where I was at before,” Samuel said.