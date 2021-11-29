Game Recap: Warriors 105, Clippers 90
The Warriors have now won seven consecutive games as they defeated the Clippers, 105-90. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points (7-13 3pt FG), along with five rebounds, six assists and six steals, while Draymond Green added eight points, four rebounds and seven assists in the victory. Paul George tallied 30 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 18-2 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 11-9.