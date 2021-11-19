Game Recap: Warriors 104, Cavaliers 89
Led by Stephen Currys 40 points (20 points in the 4th quarter, 9-16 3pt FG), four rebounds and six assists, the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers, 104-89. Draymond Green added four points and 14 assists in the victory, while Darius Garland tallied 25 points and five assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 13-2 on the season, while the Cavaliers fall to 9-8.