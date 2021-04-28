Game Recap: Trail Blazers 133, Pacers 112
Damian Lillard (23 points, 4-8 3pt FG) became the 10th player in NBA history to record 2,000+ 3pt FGM as the Trail Blazers defeated the Pacers, 133-112. Anfernee Simons added a season-high 27 points, including a career-high nine 3pt FGM (9-10) for the Trail Blazers in the victory, while Malcolm Brogdon tallied 18 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 33-28 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 29-32.