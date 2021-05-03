Game Recap: Trail Blazers 129, Celtics 119

Reuters

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.