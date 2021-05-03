Game Recap: Trail Blazers 129, Celtics 119
The Trail Blazers defeated the Celtics, 129-119. CJ McCollum recorded a team-high 33 points, along with 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Trail Blazers, while Damian Lillard added 26 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 33 points and 5 assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 36-28 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 34-31.