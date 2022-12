Storyful

First responders battled a house fire in Buffalo, New York, on Monday, December 26, following heavy snow.This footage, filmed by Markell Wright, shows first responders attempting to control the blaze as it engulfs one house before spreading to another.Speaking to Storyful, Wright said it took approximately half an hour to deal with the fire due to unplowed streets preventing fire trucks getting into position to “do what they really needed to do.”Wright added that no one was home at the time of the fire.According to local news, the Red Cross is assisting 20 people following the blaze, which caused more than $600,000 in damages. Credit: Markell Wright via Storyful