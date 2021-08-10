Game Recap: Timberwolves 91, Spurs 89

Nathan Knight finished a putback layup with 15.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Timberwolves over the Spurs, 91-89. Knight finished the game with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jaylen Nowell added 24 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves in the victory. Devin Vassell led the way for the Spurs with 23 points and four rebounds in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Spurs fall to 0-1.