Game Recap: Timberwolves 126, Hornets 120
Led by Karl-Anthony Towns 39 points and 15 rebounds, the Timberwolves defeated the Hornets, 126-120, in overtime. DAngelo Russell added 18 points and 11 assists for the Timberwolves in the victory, while Miles Bridges (28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists) and LaMelo Ball (22 points, nine rebounds, six assists) combined for 50 points for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 31-27 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 29-30.