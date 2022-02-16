Game Recap: Timberwolves 126, Hornets 120

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119 on Tuesday night. The Bucks (36-23) swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe. Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in Milwaukee's loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects as he racked up 12 first-quarter points that included a pair of thunderous dunks and a 3-pointer.