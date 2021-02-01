Game Recap: Timberwolves 109, Cavaliers 104
The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers, 109-104. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23 points and five rebounds, while Malik Beasley added 23 points in the victory. Andre Drummond tallied 25 points and 22 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 5-14 on the season, while Cavaliers fall to 9-11.