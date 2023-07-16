Game Recap: Team Stewart 143, Team Wilson 127

Team Stewart defeats Team Wilson, 143-127 in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Jewell Loyd was named 2023 WNBA All-Star Game MVP as she set an All-Star game record with 31 points, to go along with six assists and four rebounds as Napheesa Collier added 20 points and six rebounds. Brittney Griner chipped in 18 points and 13 rebounds for the winning team. Kelsey Plum led Team Wilson with 30 points and five assists as Aja Wilson (20 points, five rebounds) and Arike Ogunbowale (18 points, six rebounds, five assists) combined for 38 points. With 31 points, Jewell Loyd recorded the most points in WNBA All-Star Game history, surpassing Maya Moore (30 PTS 2015) and Kelsey Plum (30 PTS 2022). Team Stewart recorded the most points ever by an individual team in WNBA All-Star Game history, breaking the record set by Team Wilson in 2022 with 134 total points. With 270 total points, this game had the most combined points scored in WNBA All-Star Game history, passing the total of 255 set in 2019 by Team Wilson (129) and Team Delle Donne (126).