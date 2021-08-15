Game Recap: Suns 79, Trail Blazers 70

The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers, 79-70. Jalen Smith led the Suns with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Kyle Alexander added 14 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Michael Beasley recorded 14 points and five rebounds for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 2-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Trail Blazers fall to 2-2.