Game Recap: Suns 133, Rockets 130
Led by Devin Bookers 36 points, six rebounds and six assists, the Suns defeated the Rockets, 133-130. Additionally for the Suns, Deandre Ayton tallied 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 19 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 35-14 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 13-37.