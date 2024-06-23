Game Recap: Storm 72, Sun 61

WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021 WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she’s looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/olympics-wnba-phoenix-mercury-kahleah-copper-hungry-for-paris/571218/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>

