Game Recap: Sun 99, Wings 68
The Connecticut Sun avoid the two game sweep against the Dallas Wings as the bounce back from a Tuesday night loss to win 99-68.
Sergio Cossio made a statement in the Lux Fight League 22 main event Thursday in Mexico.
The tournament took more than nine hours to play with groups averaging about 20 minutes on just the 18th green.
The former World's Strongest Man put some of that strength on showcase Saturday in Poland.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa said "the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections."
The road to the Women's College World Series is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament super regional schedule and results from regionals.
After his comfortable third-round victory at the French Open, world No 1 Novak Djokovic took time to express concern for Boris Becker – his former coach and mentor – and to reveal that he has been in touch with Becker’s son Noah to offer assistance.
Husker fans were not afraid to take to social media to express their displeasure at the game time against Oklahoma!!
"Sit down, Chuck," TNT colleague Kenny Smith told Barkley when the feud appeared to take a serious turn.
There is no NBA superstar like Warriors guard Steph Curry.
In a message from one British No1 to another, Cameron Norrie has warned Emma Raducanu to “keep her head down” once she begins her tilt at the British grass court events with all their attendant distractions.
Heat star Jimmy Butler propelled Miami to victory in Game 6 and gave the Celtics plenty of bulletin-board material heading into Game 7.
Green made the remark on TNT's "Inside the NBA" postgame show Thursday night following the Warriors defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. "Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Yahoo Sports after the Heat's 111-103 victory. "You ain't ...
If the Warriors win the NBA Finals, they will make some unique sports history.
Video of the pregame incident between Giants' Joc Pederson and Reds' Tommy Pham leaked on social media Saturday morning.
With training camps a couple months away, it's time to take stock of a wild offseason of movement in the NFL. Who's ticking up and who's sliding down?
The Warriors rotation could be getting a boost for the NBA Finals.
West Baltimore native and boxing champion Gervonta Davis finds himself headlining another Showtime Pay-Per-View main event.
The 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday features several storylines, including pole sitter Scott Dixon and Jimmie Johnson.