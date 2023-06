Alyssa Thomas (14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) records her 2nd triple-double of the season (4th in regular season career, 2 in postseason) as to help lead the Sun past the Sky, 96-72. DeWanna Bonner (26 points, 8 rebounds) and DiJonai Carrington (17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) combined for 43 points in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied a career-high 29 points for the Sky in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 12-3 on the season, while the Sky fall to 5-9.