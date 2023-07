The Sun defeat the Mystics, 92-84. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 28 points and tied a career high six three-pointers for the Sun in the win. While Tianna Hawkins tied a career high 24 points and added four rebounds for the Mystics in the loss. The Sun improve to 14-5 with the win, while the Mystics fall to 10-8 in the loss.