Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 70

Emma Raducanu being drawn against a qualifier in the first round of Roland Garros may have, on paper, appeared the breeziest start imaginable. But 17-year-old Linda Noskova could turn out to be a banana skin in reality. The up-and-coming Czech is the reigning junior champion in Paris and who, last year - while still sporting braces and only 16 - lifted the trophy on Court 14 here.