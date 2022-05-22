Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 70
Alyssa Thomas finished with 18 points and 6 assists as the Sun defeated the Fever 92-70.
We've seen Jordan Spieth do some crazy stuff with a golf ball, but ...
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.
The Celtics have outplayed the Heat in many ways during the Eastern Conference Finals, but they continue to be plagued by one issue that's a big reason why they trail 2-1 after Saturday's Game 3 loss.
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
Scott Dixon blistered the track to win his fifth career Indy 500 pole and his second consecutive with the second-fastest time in history. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
One day after Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson referred to White Sox SS Tim Anderson as "Jackie," Chicago pitcher Liam Hendriks ripped into Donaldson.
The PGA Championship at Southern Hills came down to the first playoff in 11 years, and Justin Thomas came out on top.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is now 0-for-his-last-28.
The World Wrestling Entertainment suspended women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi after the two walked out during a match.
Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals' 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals' three-game sweep. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.
The great Larry Holmes regrets coming out of retirement to face Mike Tyson, remains thankful for his four years learning from Muhammad Ali as his sparring partner, believes Anthony Joshua “needs to show us more” and reckons he might just have schooled Tyson Fury in his prime.
It's clear Moses Moody has earned the trust of those who matter most, and he could be a key to the Warriors the rest of the way.
Emma Raducanu being drawn against a qualifier in the first round of Roland Garros may have, on paper, appeared the breeziest start imaginable. But 17-year-old Linda Noskova could turn out to be a banana skin in reality. The up-and-coming Czech is the reigning junior champion in Paris and who, last year - while still sporting braces and only 16 - lifted the trophy on Court 14 here.
Early Voting handed Epicenter another Triple Crown heartbreak on Saturday, holding off the Kentucky Derby runner-up to win the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes.
THe UNC basketball program's top transfer target has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA draft and will transfer.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway.
US PGA Championship full leaderboard American beats compatriot in three-hole play-off at Southern Hills to claim second major Chilean Pereira had one-shot lead on 18th tee box, but finds the water and double bogeys
How does an illegal split-grip confer such an advantage that a player can be DQ’d for using one?
The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. Here's a look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule.
Steele said via Twitter on Saturday that she's hoping to recover quickly.