Game Recap: Sun 90, Lynx 75

The Sun defeated the Lynx, 90-75. Alyssa Thomas led the way with 28 points, 6 rebounds and playoff-career high 12 assists for the Sun, while DeWanna Bonner (25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) and Tyasha Harris (18 points, 4 3pt. FG) combined for 43 points in the victory. Napheesa Collier tallied a game-high 31 points for the Lynx in the losing effort. The Sun defeat the Lynx in the best-of-three series, 2-1, and advance to the Semifinals to face the Liberty (Sunday, September 24, 1:00 PM ET).