The Sun won their third consecutive game as they defeated the Lynx, 89-68, and improve to 11-3 on the year. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 21 points and 6 rebounds as Alyssa Thomas (15 points, nine rebounds) and DiJonai Carrington (17 points, five rebounds) combined for 38 points. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 21 points and seven rebounds as they fall to 4-9 on the season.