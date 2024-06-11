Game Recap: Sun 89, Fever 72

- Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA’s Olympic teamIndiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/breanna-stewart-napheesa-collier-wnba-unrivaled-league/618619/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' league</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Diana Taurasi on Team USA women's basketball Olympics roster: 'There's always gonna be controversy'<p>Yahoo Sports' Isis Young spoke to the 5-time Olympic gold medalist about the reported roster for the U.S. women's basketball team ahead of this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.</p>3:11Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/620092/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
- Sights, historic milestones, celebrities as Celtics rout Mavericks in Game 1A dominant performance by the Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals sealed a record-breaking eighth consecutive playoff win. Here's a look at the sights and historic milestones in Boston's 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/history-milestones-celebrities-celtics-mavericks-2024-nba-finals-game-1/567852/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sights, historic milestones, celebrities as Celtics rout Mavericks in Game 1</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:26Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sun 89, Fever 72
The Connecticut Sun rout the Indiana Fever 89 - 72, with the help of DiJonai Carrington's 22 point and 6 rebound night.