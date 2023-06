The Sun defeat the Dream, 89-77. Alyssa Thomas recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun, while Brionna Jones (18 points, eight rebounds) and DeWanna Bonner (15 points, three assists) added a combined 33 points in the victory. Cheyenne Parker tallied 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Dream in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 8-2 on the season, while the Dream fall to 2-5.