The Sun defeated the Wings, 88-83. DeWanna Bonner recorded 32 points, along with eight rebounds and four assists for the Sun, while Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points, along with four rebounds and five assists in the victory. Arike Ogunbowale (25 points) and Teaira McCowan (21 points, 15 rebounds) combined for 46 points for the Wings in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 18-6 on the season, while the Wings fall to 13-10.