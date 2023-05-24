Game Recap: Sun 88, Mystics 81

The Sun defeat the Mystics 88-81 and move to 3-0 on the year. Alyssa Thomas led five Sun players in double-figures with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists as DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and four assists. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 27 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as Brittney Sky (17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists) and Shakira Austin (14 points, eight rebounds, three steals) combined for 31 points in the loss. The Mystics fall to 1-2 with the loss.