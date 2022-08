Reuters

The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as it tries to turn the tide on Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and attack Russian supply lines and ammo dumps. Moscow has accused the West of dragging out the conflict by giving Ukraine more arms, and said the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia's attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory for its own protection. Ukraine has received four U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.