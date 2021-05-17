Game Recap: Sun 86, Mercury 78
DeWanna Bonner drops 27 points as the Sun gets the win over the Mercury, 86-78.
The Wizards are winning more, and covering the spread most nights.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
The victory in 46 minutes meant the world number 15 from Poland, who shot to fame at Roland Garros last year by beating Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the final, will enter the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are out on Monday. Swiatek's third title overall following triumphs at Roland Garros and Adelaide came on the back of one of the most dominant performances of the 19-year-old's career as she dropped only 13 points against the Czech, who was the 2019 Rome champion.
Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.
The jersey celebrates what it means to "Move Like Milan," a way to reflect on the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture, tradition and commitment to innovation.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021
MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.
CHICAGO (AP) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the second seed.
Krysten Peek sat down with the Auburn commit and discussed his senior seasons and expectations for next year.
La Liga's title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. In Spain if points are tied at the end of the season, then the teams' head-to-head record is used to decide league placings before other criteria.
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.
ATLANTA (AP) Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their Eastern Conference playoff spot was locked in before taking the court. ''The fact that we had a number of guys sitting out, we've been there before, we didn't want to use that as an excuse,'' interim coach Nate McMillan said.
NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Someone played a cruel hoax on ex-Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant
Trainer Bob Baffert issued a statement Saturday in which he apologized for his handling of the announcement of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test
Shohei Ohtani's two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox as the Angels avoided a sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.