The Sun defeat the Dream, 86-78. DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and three assists as Natisha Hiedeman (15 points, 5-8 3PT) and Alyssa Thomas (15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) combined for 30 points in the win. Rhyne Howard went for 22 points and six rebounds as Allisha Gray (17 points, seven rebounds) and Cheyenne Parker (17 points, eight rebounds) had solid performances as well.