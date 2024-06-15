Game Recap: Sun 85, Wings 67

- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/1740206/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
- Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConnUniversity of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/dan-hurley-uconn-lakers/620092/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:43Now PlayingPaused
- Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jayson-tatum-addresses-fixation-on-his-scoring-ahead-of-game-3/620624/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jayson Tatum addresses fixation on his scoring ahead of Game 3</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:33Now PlayingPaused
- Sky's Harrison: ‘I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'Sky’s Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/chicago-sky-isabelle-harrison-pat-summitt-tennessee/621706/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Harrison: ‘I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:58Now PlayingPaused
- ‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'The U.S. Women’s Olympics Basketball Team will be pursuing their eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. With the roster full of depth and star talent and Caitlin Clark left off, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics Sportsbook, discusses why the focus and attention should be on Diana Taurasi, who is going for a record-setting sixth gold.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/news/usa-womens-basketball-caitlin-clark-diana-taurasi-olympics/590094/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘This should be the Diana Taurasi Olympic Team'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:46Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sun 85, Wings 67
Five players for Connecticut finished in double-figures as the Sun defeated the Wings 83-67.