Game Recap: Sun 85, Storm 79

The Sun defeated the Storm, 85-79. Alyssa Thomas led the way for the Sun with 13 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, her 3rd regular season triple-double of her career and 5th including playoffs, while DeWanna Bonner added a team-high 20 points, along with six rebounds and three assists in the victory. Jewell Loyd tallied 33 points, four assists and three steals for the Storm in the losing effort, giving her back-to-back games with 30+ points. The Sun improve to 10-3 on the season, while the Storm fall to 3-8.