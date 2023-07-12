Game Recap: Sun 84, Sky 72

The Sun defeated the Sky, 84-72. Tiffany Hayes led the way for the Sun with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while DeWanna Bonner (21 points, 6 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas (19 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists) added a combined 40 points for the Sun in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied 22 points (5-9 3pt. FG) for the Sky in the losing effort. The Sun improve to 14-5 on the season, while the Sky fall to 8-12. The Sun improve to 7-3 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Sky fall to 3-7.