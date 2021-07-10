Game Recap: Sun 84, Dream 72
Jonquel Jones scores 24 points to go with 16 rebounds as the Sun get the win over the Dream, 84-72.
The Atlanta Falcons released a statement on Saturday saying they are aware of the allegations and take them very seriously.
Former Bears OLB Barkevious Mingo was arrested and posted a $25,000 bond in a child sex offense case earlier this week.
"It's a miracle': Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker was a $100-million NBA star before addiction destroyed his career. How he reclaimed his life.
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry reacts to all of the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons.
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
In a recent report, both Bryson DeChambeau and former caddie Tim Tucker denied that a falling out led to their split.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
Kevin Durant is already calling out France forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
Tar Heels grab marquee power forward in Class of 2022
After winning the first of six MVP awards in 1971, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went on to lead the Bucks to their only NBA title.
See where the Spartans land in Jon Rothstein's updated preseason rankings for the 2021-22 college basketball season
Bauke Mollema won a hilly 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Tadej Pogacar protected his commanding lead.
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart wins ESPY for 'Best WNBA Player'
The former Blazers forward could return as a coach.